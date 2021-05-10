Visakhapatnam district police, ITDA end water woes of tribals

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam district police in cooperation with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) provided drinking water facility in Balarevula village on Monday.

Initiated under the 'Amrutha Jaladhara programme' where the Maoists have strong hold in the area of Budaralla panchayat, Koyyuru mandal, Visakhapatnam district, the district police facilitated a borewell in the region.

There is a chronic water scarcity in Balarevula village. During one of the medical camps, the tribals brought the issue to the notice of police officers.

Responding to their appeal, the Visakhapatnam district police identified the water sources with the help of the geologists and decided to dig the borewell with the assistance of the ITDA project officer S Venkateswar.

According to Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam District B Krishna Rao, around 1,250 people would be benefited with the facility which was completed in a week. After inaugurating the facility, OSD, Visakhapatnam S Sathish Kumar informed that other development activities will also be taken up in the hamlets.

ASP Narsipatnam Sub-Division Tuhin Sinha along with other police officers, district officials took part in the inaugural.