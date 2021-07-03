Visakhapatnam: Drones, UAVs banned in 'No fly zone'

Visakhapatnam: An area of 3-km from the perimeter of Indian naval installations in Visakhapatnam is designated as 'no fly zone'.

Individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any non-conventional aerial objects including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) within these zones, a statement from the defence wing informed on Friday. The Indian navy will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) if found flying. The operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the release mentioned.

The approval for utilisation of drones by any operator or civil/ government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Further, the approval from the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through the Digi Sky website, and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarters Eastern Naval Command/ (Command Security Officer) and concerned Naval station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation.