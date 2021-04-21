Visakhapatnam: Drug raids on private hospitals

Visakhapatnam: At a time when Covid-19 cases are surging in the district, some of the private hospital staff are allegedly trying to exploit the situation by indulging in unethical practices.

It is learnt that some of the private hospital staff members were selling injections used to treat Covid-19 double the original cost to those who could afford them. As complaints poured in, Vigilance and Enforcement teams carried out inspection at various pharmacy stores and hospitals across the city. After conducting raids at a private hospital, the Vigilance team, led by Additional SP G Swaruparani, inspected the Central Pharmacy Store opposite King George Hospital on Tuesday.

Earlier, during the inspection, it is learnt that the nurses in a private hospital were allegedly selling medicines and vaccines used to treat Covid-19 at an exorbitant rate in a discreet manner. Of late, the Vigilance bureau has been receiving plenty of complaints that vaccines to treat corona virus were being sold at double the rate. Along with other details, the authorities concerned are examining the MRP of the drugs, arrival of stocks and point of sale at various counters in the city.