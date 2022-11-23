Visakhapatnam: DST's 'STUTI' inaugurated at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: The Department of Science and Technology (DST)-initiated 'synergistic training programme utilising the scientific and technological infrastructure' (STUTI) was inaugurated here on Wednesday at GITAM. The primary objective of the programme is to build human resource and its knowledge capacity through open access Science and Technology infrastructure across the country.

Briefing about the programme, GITAM project management unit coordinator B Srinivasa Prasad informed that under STUTI, the institution conducted seven training programmes at various engineering colleges in AP and Telangana and trained around 350 faculty and research scholars on various topics. Further, he mentioned that the project management unit will help the surrounding colleges to guide in research project submission to get the funding.

Andhra University Nanotechnology Centre Director K Ramji attended the event as chief guest to launch the seven-day residential hands-on training programme on advanced materials & manufacturing methods for automobile applications. "The future appears to be promising, provided we are ready to equip ourselves with necessary knowledge, skills to realign ourselves for the new age of automation," he opined.

The institution's School of Technology Dean C Vijayasekhar, mechanical head V Srinivas training programme coordinators D Sivaprasad, VSN Venkataramana, secretary P Srinivasa Rao participated in the inaugural session.