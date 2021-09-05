Visakhapatnam: e-vehicles for rent at railway station

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has introduced e-cars and e-bikes for rent at Visakhapatnam railway station.

The e-vehicles were inaugurated by Waltair's Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy on Saturday.

The facility has been set up at Visakhapatnam railway station, Gate No 1, providing both two wheelers and four wheelers for rent. Launching the facility, the DRM rode the e-bike and drove the e-car.

With competitive pricing and optimum quality, the e-bikes and e-cars can be accessed both by the public and passengers.

In addition, the Divisional Railway Manager inaugurated two water coolers on Platform No 1 and 8 each donated by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, railway area and launched a renovated multipurpose stall on platform No 1 at Visakhapatnam railway station.