Visakhapatnam: Eastern Naval Command bids adieu to CNS

Visakhapatnam: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh interacted with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, officers, sailors and defence civilians of the ENC.

As a part of his two-day farewell visit to the ENC, the CNS paid homage to the naval personnel who made the supreme sacrifice, in the line of duty to the nation at the 'Smaran Sthal' Memorial in Naval Dockyard on Wednesday.

After over four decades of distinguished service, Admiral Karambir Singh is retiring from the Navy on November 30. Admiral Karambir Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980, he earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1981 and has flown extensively on the Chetak (Alouette) and Kamov helicopters. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai and has served as Directing Staff in both these institutions.

In his career spanning over 41 years, Admiral KB Singh has spent nearly 12 years in Visakhapatnam.

Other important appointments in the Western Seaboard include the Commands of Missile Corvette INS Vijaydurg, Guided Missile Destroyer INS Delhi. He has also served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

On promotion to flag rank, the Admiral was appointed as the Chief of Staff, ENC. In the rank of Vice Admiral, he has been Director General Project Seabird, in-charge of infrastructure development of the Navy's expansive and modern base at Karwar. At the Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (Navy), the Admiral has been the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, the Vice Chief of Naval Staff, and subsequently as the FOC-in-C ENC.

During the last two-and-a-half years as CNS, Admiral KB Singh brought about a complete operational focus to ensure 'combat ready, credible and cohesive navy' across all echelons of the navy. He led the navy during one of the most challenging phases that the navy has seen in several decades– the combination of the Galwan Crisis and Covid pandemic and ensured that the frontline naval assets remained mission deployed to meet all challenges in the maritime domain.