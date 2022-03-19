Visakhapatnam: ECoRWWO's good gesture to theme park

Visakhapatnam: A park spread over 2.5 acres of land at Marripalem Colony at Visakhapatnam was refurbished and turned into an amusement park. The park was developed as a theme park with the effort of Colony Care Committee (CCC) formed by the inhabitants. The Women's Welfare Organisation of Waltair Division (ECoRWWO) has taken the initiative to encourage such empowered women of the colony.

President ECoRWWO Parijata Satpathy donated water purifiers, swings and plants to make the park more beautiful. The occasion was witnessed by vice president of the organisation Kavita Gupta, secretary Priyanka Sridevi and joint secretary Pooja Tripathi.

The theme park has an open gym, children's park, jogging track, etc apart from shady fruit bearing trees, lighting and an imposing statue of the Mahatma Gandhi.