Visakhapatnam: Efforts are on to maintain city litter-free

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ (CLAP) initiative, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said the endeavour focuses on improving sanitation conditions and solid waste management.



Inaugurating mini excavators, mobile toilets and loaders in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the Mayor mentioned that efforts are on to make the city pollution, plastic and litter free.

“With the support of the funds from the 15th Finance Commission, equipment worth Rs 20 crore has been approved towards the initiative. In line with this, the excavators and loaders were sourced at a cost of Rs 3.1 crore,” the Mayor explained.

Further, the Mayor said the focus was also on improving sanitation conditions and scoring the top rank in Swachh Survekshan. “Already, the city is marching strides in solid waste management. Special attention is paid on various aspects of maintaining the city clean and green,” the Mayor informed.

13th Ward corporator K Suneetha Satyanarayana, GVMC Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao, zonal commissioner Kanaka Mahalakshmi, among others, accompanied the Mayor.