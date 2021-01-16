Visakhapatnam: ENC chief Atul Kumar Jain reviews operational readiness of Eastern Fleet

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain reviewed the operational preparedness and combat-readiness of the Eastern Fleet at sea over four days.

As a part of the exercise, 22 ships of the fleet participated in the operational readiness inspection. During the review, force protection against asymmetric attacks, weapon firings, anti-submarine drills and fleet manoeuvres were demonstrated under realistic conditions.

The fleet was put through paces to showcase the multi-dimensional warfare capabilities in protecting the vast maritime borders and offshore assets of the country.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the fleet has maintained a very high operational tempo to meet all national tasking in and beyond the Indian Ocean Region, including events in the wake of the Galwan crisis.

Exercises and evolutions covering the entire spectrum of naval operations were undertaken at sea and the fleet continued to hone its skills for various naval operations.

Ships have also been deployed across the Area of Responsibility for mission-based deployments as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.