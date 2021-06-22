Visakhapatnam: Enthusiasts demonstrate asanas on Yoga Day

Visakhapatnam: In the past one-and-a-half years, yoga has played a significant role in people's lives. Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, many decided to make yoga a way of life.

Marking the International Day of Yoga, several organisations and institutions highlighted its importance by organising programmes.

Railways

Focusing on the theme of the year 'Yoga for Wellness', Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, initiated a yoga campaign at various units of the division.

At Rail Garden, a limited number of yoga enthusiasts participated in a yoga programme for an hour organised by senior divisional personnel officer KSN Raju. As a part of it, various asanas were performed highlighting their benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager of the division Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said practice of yoga will keep the body and mind fit.

ADRM (Infra) Akshay Saxena, president ECoRWWO Shalini Shrivastava, vice-president Madhulika Saxena, Union representatives and some branch officers performed various asanas of Yoga at the residence of DRM.

ENC

All units under Eastern Naval Command (ENC), including Defence Security Corps, Defence Civilian Employees and their family members enthusiastically participated in the seventh International Day of Yoga on the theme 'Yoga For Wellness.'. All units under the ENC spread across the Eastern Seaboard from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu participated in various yoga-related activities.

Participants demonstrated asanas at their respective residences/units with strict adherence to Covid protocols. The sessions included standing and sitting yoga postures, pranayam followed by meditation. Ships of the ENC on Mission Deployments at high seas across Indian Ocean region, participated in the yoga sessions.

GITAM

Practice of yoga improves teachers' efficiency, said Art of Living International Trainer and Bengaluru Indian Institute of Science DNA Scientist and Nanotechnologist Banani Chakraborty.

Participating as chief guest in the faculty development programme on life skills management – road – leadership excellence organised jointly by GITAM EECE Department and AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL), she said yoga was a platform wherein teachers and students can relax, love themselves and their work a little more. The institution's pro Vice-Chancellor Jayashankar Variyar, GIT dean Vijayasekhar, Principal C Dharma Raju, among others took part in the virtual programme.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Somu Veerraju participated as a chief guest in a programme held at the party's office on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. MLC PVN Madhav, BJP Yuva Morcha state president Surendra Mohan, district in-charge K Lakshmi Narayana and others took part in the programme.