Visakhapatnam: Event managers stage a peaceful protest

Visakhapatnam: Expressing their concerns, event managers staged a peaceful protest at YMCA, Beach Road, here on Saturday.

The members of Association of Event Managers (EMA) appealed to the government to extend support to the event industry which is struggling hard in times of the pandemic.

With events coming to a standstill, income level of the event managers has dipped substantially in the past six months ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, they lamented.

Representatives from the leading event management companies from Visakhapatnam participated in a peaceful protest under the slogan 'Save Industry.' EMA president Ravishankar and general secretary Uday Harish said that there were about 5,000 to 8,000 workers getting employment through thousands of events that take place in Visakhapatnam every year.

"But now, they are concerned about their future as their income has largely been affected since March," they added, urging the government to provide financial assistance to those in the event industry as well as the allied sectors.

EMA vice president SK Sandeep and Ray's event manager Dadi Ravikumar, among others participated in the protest.