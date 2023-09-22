Visakhapatnam: Experts stress on spotting early signs of dementia

Visakhapatnam : The stress on healthy aging, elimination of stigma associated with dementia and the need to strengthen community support get intense as experts build awareness about dementia.

As a part of the ‘World Alzheimer’s Month’, Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a non-profit national organisation dedicated to the cause of dementia, in collaboration with Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation conducted the blue button movement here on Thursday at R K Beach.

Along with raising awareness about Alzheimer, symptoms to be wary of, Professors and doctors from Andhra Medical College (AMC), King George Hospital and Gayatri Medical College and Hospital laid emphasis on facilitating appropriate support systems to identify the disease and treat it.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of AMC Butchi Raju and Superintendent of KGH P Ashok Kumar highlighted the role of lifestyle modification in preventing and delaying the onset of Alzheimer.

Professor of Psychiatry Dr NN Raju briefed about behavioural issues associated with dementia and how they can be misunderstood or ignored by family members and highlighted the need to build awareness about dementia among healthcare providers and the general public.

Chairman of Age Care Foundation G Sambasiva Rao spoke about the upcoming facility which is nearing completion at Gambhiram with an investment of Rs 24 crore. It will provide geriatric and palliative care services to come up for the people of Visakhapatnam and surrounding districts, he informed.

Managing trustee of the foundation and vice-president of DIA NS Raju explained the blue button movement.

Participants came together to form a human chain, symbolising the blue button like a shield. Carrying placards and distributing pamphlets, students of AMC, family carers and senior citizens participated in the meeting and walk organised on the occasion.