Visakhapatnam: Financial aid to home guard’s family

Visakhapatnam: Anakapalli district superintendent of police K V Murali Krishna extended financial assistance to the family members of N Gowri Shankar, who died in a train accident recently while performing his duties as a home guard.



The SP handed over a cheque of Rs.3.87 lakh to the victim’s family members. The amount was collected from home guards working in the united Visakhapatnam district.

Home guards working in Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts are voluntarily contributing one day salary as financial assistance to any home guard working in these districts, who died in the line of duty or retired.

Additional SP (administration) B Vijaya Bhaskar, district police office administrative officer B Sharada and senior assistant D Bhavani were present.