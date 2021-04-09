Visakhapatnam: First council meeting today

Visakhapatnam: All arrangements are in place for the much-awaited council meeting scheduled on Friday at the GVMC office here.

The council will discuss a 43-point agenda, including 10 main points. On Friday, the newly-elected corporators will meet for the first time at the council meeting. City Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari said the issues related to various markets and park leases that fall under the GVMC jurisdiction will be discussed during the meeting.

This apart, the meeting will pass a resolution against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

Also, the council will take a call on the contract continuance of the outsourcing sanitation staff engaged in the public health department. The development of Mudasarlova park at a cost of Rs 50 crore and steps to control pollution are the other topics that will be discussed at the hall.

Deliberations will also be held for the regulation of the fee related to GVMC kalyanamandapams, entrance fee for the parks and parking fee.