Visakhapatnam: Flexies at MVP Colony catch attention

Visakhapatnam: The flexies set up by Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) in Visakhapatnam east constituency are drawing the attention of the locals in MVP Colony.

The flexies with eight questions were kept near the MVP Colony bus complex. Some of the questions included ‘who usurped the CBCNC and Christian lands in Visakhapatnam?’ ‘who had looted IPS officials’ lands?’ ‘who is the public representative involved in land disputes and was not able to protect his family members?’, among other questions.

The set of questions were displayed along with a headline ‘Do the people of Visakhapatnam east constituency know the answers for these questions’.

Some of them lined up at the bus complex of the MVP Colony attract the attention of the passersby.