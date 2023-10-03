Visakhapatnam: Focused plans to bring down electrical accidents

Visakhapatnam: APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi appealed to every individual to take responsibility and follow safety measures to avoid electrical accidents.

Participating as a chief guest in the electricity safety awareness programme at the company's corporate office premises in Visakhapatnam, Prudhvi Tej said by following safety measures, power related accidents can be reduced.

As part of the programme, Visakhapatnam Circle Superintending Engineer L. Mahendranath administered a pledge that every employee from the field level to the officers will follow safety instructions without any deviation.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD mentioned that although the APEPDCL has been conducting a number of programmes so far to create awareness among people on safety, accidents continue to take place for various reasons. He said that due to non-compliance of safety standards, the loss of lives of some personnel as well as common people is causing great pain to their families. A special plan has been prepared to prevent accidents, he added.

As part of this, separate programmes were designed for customers and staff in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru circles in 11 districts under the company's jurisdiction.

Further, Prudhvi Tej instructed the officials that awareness programmes should be conducted on the 2nd day of every month in every section office of the organisation.

The CMD also gave special instructions to prepare separate programmes for construction workers, owners of coconut and palm oil plantations, agricultural labourers and drivers of transport vehicles.

He urged the consumers to call toll-free number 1912 to resolve electricity-related problems.

Director (Operations) B. Ramesh Prasad said audios related to safety instructions were prepared and sent to section offices across the region.

Later, all the APEPDCL employees took out a rally from the corporate office holding placards and raising safety slogans.

Director A. V. V. Surya Pratap, SE L. Mahendranath, EEs B. Simhachalam Naidu, B. K. Naidu, Polaki Srinivasa Rao and other staff participated in the programme.