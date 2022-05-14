Visakhapatnam: Foreign students consider India great country to pursue studies

Visakhapatnam: International students from Ghana, Rwanda, Liberia, Nigeria, Nepal and Ethiopia, Uganda and Indonesia received their degree certificates at the third congregation (graduation ceremony) organised at GITAM here on Saturday.

Addressing the foreign graduates by attending as chief guest, the institution's Registrar D. Gunasekharan said India's educational system which is as diverse as its history, culture and experiences makes it one of the most popular destinations for foreign students to study here.

He stressed the need to learn about culture, history and other important aspects so that the students would be able to contribute to modern society particularly to their respective countries.

International Affairs Director KPC Kishan informed that currently, there are over 400 students from more than 54 countries pursuing their studies on the campus. He thanked the government of India for initiating the study in India programme to promote Indian universities abroad. He said that India is home to inventions and discoveries from various avenues and they have been adopted by the world. He said that a total 68 students successfully completed their studies in the institution during the current academic year in engineering, science, nursing and management streams.

Some of the students share their experiences. Ayaaba Baba, a student hailing from Ghana and who graduated this year, says, "Pursuing my higher studies in India has been a dream come true. Thanks to the amazing team at the institution. I love the way the Professors teach us with immense patience. Also, the degree certificate highly increases my chances of employability back home."

Another student Nyondadein Debbie Strother from West Africa, Liberia, mentioned it was gratifying to be part of the environmental science family. "It aids in enhancing the quality of my academic life," the foreign student added.