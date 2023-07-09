Visakhapatnam: Foundation stone for luxury resort

Visakhapatnam: The Oberoi Group on Sunday held the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a next to the sea at Annavaram village of Bheemunipatnam constituency in Visakhapatnam.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for the project virtually.

Bheemili MLA M Srinivasa Rao, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Regional Director of Tourism department Srinivasa Pani attended the programme at Annavaram.

The government handed over 40 acres of land to the Oberoi Company for the construction of the resort.

The project will be undertaken at a cost of Rs.350 crore with seven star hotel level facilities.

As part of this, up to 300 villas will be built which Aimed to complete in four years.

About 5,000 people would get employment, said the RD of the Tourism Department.