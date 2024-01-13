Visakhapatnam: Four-day-long Sankranti Sambaralu commence

Visakhapatnam : Amid a rural setting, ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ commenced with a bunch of cultural activities that highlight the significance of ‘Pedda Panduga.’

Hosted by GVL team at Andhra University Engineering Grounds in Visakhapatnam, the four-day-long celebrations focused on traditions followed in the North Andhra region during Sankranti.

Rangoli competitions, presentation of kolattam dance, exhibition of handicraft stalls, performance of cultural programmes formed a part of the ‘sambaralu’ that drew the attention of the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, GVL said the objective of the sambaralu is to rope in people from various sections of society, involve them in the festivities and bring the rituals and traditions followed in North Andhra region to the fore. A flash mob was organised on the occasion. As a part of the inaugural, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao and Gajuwaka constituency convener Karanamreddy Narsinga Rao, among others, joined the dance floor.

Artistes from various parts of the region performed Tappeta Gullu, Janapada geethalu along with other folk dance forms. A musical concert was presented to entertain the audience. The celebrations at the grounds will continue till January 15.