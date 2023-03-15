Visakhapatnam: GITAM gets DST Technology enabling centre

Visakhapatnam: GITAM has received a grant of Rs 3.28 crore from the Department of Science and Technology to establish G-TEC, the first Technology Enabling Centre of Andhra Pradesh to be set up at Visakhapatnam campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Research and Development Cell of the institution, Raja P Pappu mentioned that the objective of this G-TEC is to facilitate an ecosystem that will strengthen relationship between industry and academia by resolving business challenges through technological development in educational institutions.

He briefed that the G-TEC is focusing to create an ecosystem for technology development in the university and will provide a platform to network researchers with other institutes, national laboratories and industry.

The G-TEC will take-up the activities like mining of technologies being developed at various labs and centres in academic institutions, assessment of technology requirements of MSMEs in and around Andhra Pradesh, evaluating maturity of the identified technologies for further development. It aids in carrying out the market study and assessment of the technologies for their market potential, periodic workshops, seminars in collaboration with industries, networking with various technology development institutions and industries to make as market ready products. Further, he opined that the facility will open many doors for research and innovation in the state, through industry and academia linkage.