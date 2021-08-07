Visakhapatnam: GITAM inks MoU with Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University signed an MoU with Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited to train the human resource in chemistry on Friday.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Senior Vice-President (HR) P Sathyanarayan and GITAM Registrar D Gunasekharan exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academics) Jayasankar Variyar, Solara senior vice-president (Operations) Mohan Muthunarayanan, among others.

While addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the need to take up collaboration between universities and the industry to the next level by enabling the latter to lead curriculum design and delivery through partnership models. He observed that by integrating industry into students' learning experiences, competencies will be developed.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited senior vice-president (operations) Mohan Muthunarayanan informed that his company is a customer-oriented API manufacturing company, having API manufacturing facilities at Puducherry, Cuddalore, Mangalore and Ambernath. Solara vice-president (HR) P Sathyanarayan said that as part of the MoU, the company decided to offer free training to local youth in B Sc (Hons) Chemistry course through GITAM.