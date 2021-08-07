Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: GITAM inks MoU with Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

Visakhapatnam: GITAM inks MoU with Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
x

GITAM faculty and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited team exchanging an MoU in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

GITAM Deemed to be University signed an MoU with Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited to train the human resource in chemistry on Friday.

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University signed an MoU with Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited to train the human resource in chemistry on Friday.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited Senior Vice-President (HR) P Sathyanarayan and GITAM Registrar D Gunasekharan exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academics) Jayasankar Variyar, Solara senior vice-president (Operations) Mohan Muthunarayanan, among others.

While addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the need to take up collaboration between universities and the industry to the next level by enabling the latter to lead curriculum design and delivery through partnership models. He observed that by integrating industry into students' learning experiences, competencies will be developed.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited senior vice-president (operations) Mohan Muthunarayanan informed that his company is a customer-oriented API manufacturing company, having API manufacturing facilities at Puducherry, Cuddalore, Mangalore and Ambernath. Solara vice-president (HR) P Sathyanarayan said that as part of the MoU, the company decided to offer free training to local youth in B Sc (Hons) Chemistry course through GITAM.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X