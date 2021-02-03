Visakhapatnam: GITAM launches MBBS course

Visakhapatnam: The MBBS course for the academic year 2020-21 was inaugurated by GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna at the Institute of Medical Science and Research (GIMSR) here on Tuesday.

Addressing the newly admitted MBBS students during the inaugural ceremony of 2020-2021 batch, the Vice-Chancellor said during MBBS study, students need to develop professionalism to meet the societal expectations. Further he mentioned that medical professionalism signifies a set of values, behaviour and relationships that builds trust among the public.

GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor C V Rao observed that the National Medical Commission (NMC) informed that the new reforms in medical education give an exposure to the clinical medicine from inception to acquiring comprehensive knowledge on anatomy, physiology and biochemistry of human body along with pathogenesis and progress of the illness. He hoped that the NMC reforms will result in producing clinically confident, globally competitive and socially responsive medical graduates to Indian society.

The institution's Medical College Principal I Jyothi Padmaja informed that around 750 students from 18 States are pursuing medical education on the campus.

GIMSR Hospital Superintendent N Dwarakanath said as per the NMC new guidelines, a special skill lab was established to provide a safe and protected environment in which the learner can practise clinical skills before using them in real clinical settings.

The institution's pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar and Registrar D Gunasekharan also participated in the inaugural function.