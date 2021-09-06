Visakhapatnam: Glowing tributes paid to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Visakhapatnam: For many students, teachers play an imperative role in their life. Be it their thoughtful approach or their encouraging words in times of dire need or the way they impart lessons, teachers occupy a special place in students' hearts.

On the Teachers' Day celebrated on September 5, representatives from various educational institutions and students expressed their gratitude towards the teaching community.

While many educational institutions celebrated the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Sunday, some organised events a day ahead as schools remained closed on Sunday.

Celebrating the 132rd birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, GITAM Deemed to be University paid rich tributes to the statue of the outstanding teacher, scholar and former President of India.

President of the institution M Sribharath, Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna, Pro Vice-Chancellor CV Rao, Sasikala, Balamurugun, teachers and students participated in the event and offered floral tributes to the statue of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

While addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor mentioned that the relationship between a teacher and a student is not limited to imparting lessons or conducting exams but it is an emotional and psychological bond that continues for the rest of the life.

The V-C congratulated the teaching community for successful implementation of the blended learning system during the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of Teachers' Day celebrations, the institution's knowledge resource centre arranged a special book exhibition on Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and teacher education.

For some it's an opportunity to meet their teachers and seek their blessings. Deputy District Education Officer, Visakhapatnam Urban, N Prem Kumar met his Grade-I Telugu teacher Mula Radhakrishna Murthy, a retired teacher, who worked in Gumma Lakshmipuram Zilla Parishad High School in Vizianagaram, at his residence in PM Palem. The Deputy DEO felicitated his Telugu master on the occasion. Prem Kumar said most of his students were well settled now and that the teacher was instrumental in shaping their lives.