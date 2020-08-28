Visakhapatnam: Government transfers land for Andhra Pradesh state guest house

Visakhapatnam: Within hours of the Andhra Pradesh High Court extending the status quo regarding the three capitals bill and repeal of the CRDA Act, the State Government issued GO No 1353 transferring acres of land for construction of state guest house. It may be mentioned here that the Government had allotted 300 acres of land at Kapuluppada in Bheemunipatnam constituency for Greyhounds training centre.



A PIL on this claiming that this land belongs to the Archaeological department. This is pending in the High Court. According to Revenue Officers the land for guest house is different from the land where heritage structures are there. According to them, the land under question is in survey numbers 395-413 while the land for guest house is in survey number 386/2. But social activists and some advocates claim that only the number has been changed but the land is same and they would draw the attention of the High Court towards this again.

The government in its GO has instructed the officials concerned to make appropriate changes in the relevant records so that the land could be transferred and brought under the control of the district Collector. The GO said that the matter was urgent and asked the officials to take immediate action.