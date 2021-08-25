Visakhapatnam: Greenery-laden centre medians to add beauty to city roads

Visakhapatnam: Improved roads, greenery-laden centre medians and tabletop footpaths will dot various parts of the city as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has taken up renovation and development initiative, considering diverse parameters.

In line with this, 10 to 15 roads have been identified by the corporation to renovate and develop, including the one from Asilmetta flyover to Vemana Mandir and Siripuram junction. The busiest Jagadamba junction is all set to become attractive as the civic body intends to develop the road centre median with a globe-shaped fountain, lighting system and eye-pleasing greenery. This apart, all the traffic islands (junctions) will be developed in an eco-friendly manner. The execution of architectural designing in these junctions has commenced.

Supported by the Horticulture and Engineering departments of the corporation and as per the directions of GVMC mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and municipal commissioner G Srijana, the project is expected to be completed in a time-bound manner and in compliance with the traffic safety guidelines.

With the coordination of the traffic police department, the GVMC's development initiative is scheduled to wrap up in three months. "About 46 traffic islands in the core city area, including five in Gajuwaka, to paint an aesthetic look. These junctions will not only be renovated but also add comfort to the road users," explains M Damodar Rao, assistant director of Horticulture Department, GVMC.

The civic body officials inform that the public sector undertakings and NGOs were asked to adopt the traffic junctions as a part of their corporate social responsibility initiative to maintain the islands further.

In a few months, junctions in the core city area will paint a fresh look.