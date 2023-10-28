Visakhapatnam: GVMC standing committee approves 56 development works

Live
Just In
Rs 11.16 cr for the development works of the engineering department, Rs 44.06 lakh for the public health department, Rs 44.6 lakh for lease extensions are among the proposals approved by the panel
Visakhapatnam : A total of 56 items were discussed and approved by the members at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) standing committee meeting, said Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.
The standing committee meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of the Mayor. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said a total of 56 items were approved by the committee, including 52 items in the agenda and four table items.
An amount of Rs 11.16 crore for the development works of the engineering department, Rs.44.06 lakh for the public health department, Rs 44.6 lakh for lease extensions, special increments and other items related to the revenue department were approved by the members.
Additional commissioner Y Srinivasa Rao, chief medical officer Naresh Kumar and secretary P Nallanaiah were present.