Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha praises 'Meri Saheli' team

Visakhapatnam : Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha appreciated the team of 'Meri Saheli' launched by Railway Protection Force.

On Friday night, the Minister lauded the efforts made by the RPF women's team while travelling from Visakhapatnam by AP Express.

The RPF team, led by women Sub-Inspectors Keerthi Reddy, Juli Karmakar and Sadhana Kumari, briefed the Home Minister about the 'Meri Saheli' initiative in detail and underlined the need to seek the security helpline-182 in case of any emergency.

'Meri Saheli' (My friend) was launched by the Indian railways for the security of women passengers in trains.

The RPF team will visit all the coaches and identify lady passengers travelling alone and they will be briefed about the precautions to be taken during journey and seek helpline numbers when required.

"Meri Saheli is garnering encouraging response from the lady passengers.

This definitely gives them a sense of safety and confidence while travelling and also aids in warding off the mischief mongers," said Jitendra Srivastava, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Visakhapatnam.