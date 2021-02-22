Visakhapatnam: ICEU extends support to ongoing Ukku stir

Visakhapatnam: Insurance Corporation Employees Union (ICEU) extended its support to the ongoing 'Ukku stir' under the banner of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

In this regard, the members of Insurance Corporation, Visakhapatnam division, organised a seminar at LIC sports and recreation club on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, ICE Union general secretary N Ramanachalam said Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was not only a prime industry for the port city but also the heart of Andhra Pradesh.

South Central Zone Insurance employee's federation representative P Satish said the VSP was set up after several struggles and it should continue as a Public Sector Unit. Later, the ICEU visited the hunger strike camp at Kurmannapalem to express their solidarity with the trade unions fighting to save the steel plant from privatisation. CITU state president Ch Narasinga Rao demanded the BJP government to withdraw the proposal of strategic sale of VSP. LIC class I officer's association representative Prabhakar Rao, class II employee's general secretary Ravi Kumar, Pandurangan, K V Ramana, among others participated in the seminar.

Meanwhile APSRTC Retired Employee's Association vice-president V V K Rai, Visakhapatnam Co-Operative bank chairman Ch Raghavendra Rao and East Coast Railway general secretary Ch Gandhi and Naval Dock Yard union leaders Nageswara Rao visited the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee relay hunger strike camp on Sunday and extended their support to the trade unions.