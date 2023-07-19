Visakhapatnam: IFPs in govt schools ease process of learning

Visakhapatnam: In a technology-driven world where information is just a click away, students belonging to weaker sections of society are often deprived of the digital ecosystem.

But not any longer as those studying in government schools can access internet facilities that too on larger screens.

The introduction of interactive flat panel (IFP) to the classrooms in government schools has given a new dimension to the education sector, paving way for the amenities that exceed the ones available in corporate educational institutions.

In addition to the lessons imparted by teachers, students can gain access to recorded videos and pictorial lessons through the platform so that they can enhance their retention capacity way better.

Currently, the State government decided to install 10,000 IFPs in various government schools across the State.

The count of the IFP installation would reach 50,000 by December. In Visakhapatnam alone, 794 IFPs have been installed in 109 schools.

With the internet support lent by Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL), these panels will line up in government schools along with internet facilities. “Students can get their doubts clarified by searching the queries on the internet.

With the help of audio and video visuals, there is a larger scope for the students to understand the concepts much better,” explains L Chandrakala, District Educational Officer (DEO).

The digital facility triggered curiosity among students to explore related topics. Sharing his observation, Headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School, Adavivaram E Pydiraju, says, “The platform provides an opportunity to raise doubts and get them clarified immediately. Unlike earlier, several children are evincing keen interest in picking up concepts.”

Also, green boards will be attached adjacent to IFPs. In case of power failure or disruption in the internet, green boards come to the aid of the students. Teachers are being given training at two different venues on various topics, including how to use the IFPs, record videos, record classroom sessions, etc. The training programme will continue until digital skills are imparted to all the teachers. Earlier, green boards were facilitated in government schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. But even before completion of a year, the green boards have been replaced with IFPs.

With a part of funds being spent towards this exercise, the replacement drew criticism from a section of society. “However, these green boards will be utilised during completion of the third phase of Nadu-Nedu works. Hence they would not be wasted,” reasons the DEO.