Visakhapatnam: India-Australia T20 match ticket sales commence

Visakhapatnam : The two teams that are going to face each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday are going to play again in Visakhapatnam in the T20 format. The T20 fever is catching up in Visakhapatnam and the cricket enthusiasts are in a cheerful mood.

Scheduled on November 23 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at PM Palem, the T-20 international match between India and Australia is expected to draw a large number of cricket fans to the city stadium. The offline ticket sale that commenced on Friday saw huge crowds at special counters set up for the purpose. The tickets have been priced at Rs 600, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500 and Rs 6,000. Interestingly, a number of women were seen waiting at the queue lines to purchase the tickets.

Sharing details with The Hans India, secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) S R Gopinath Reddy said, “About 6,500 chairs have been replaced for the forthcoming match. The entire stadium will be under CCTV surveillance so that each and every corner of the stadium could be monitored.”

On Friday, the ACA secretary along with police officials examined the ticket counters. Arrangements are in place to sell 5,000 tickets offline per day and the special counters will operate on Saturday as well, informed Gopinath Reddy. Those who have booked the tickets online, they need to redeem at the special counters before November 22.