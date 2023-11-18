  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: India-Australia T20 match ticket sales commence

Visakhapatnam: India-Australia T20 match ticket sales commence
x

ACA officials along with the police examining the ticket counter at PM Palem stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

The match is scheduled to be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at PM Palem on November 23

Visakhapatnam : The two teams that are going to face each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday are going to play again in Visakhapatnam in the T20 format. The T20 fever is catching up in Visakhapatnam and the cricket enthusiasts are in a cheerful mood.

Scheduled on November 23 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at PM Palem, the T-20 international match between India and Australia is expected to draw a large number of cricket fans to the city stadium. The offline ticket sale that commenced on Friday saw huge crowds at special counters set up for the purpose. The tickets have been priced at Rs 600, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500 and Rs 6,000. Interestingly, a number of women were seen waiting at the queue lines to purchase the tickets.

Sharing details with The Hans India, secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) S R Gopinath Reddy said, “About 6,500 chairs have been replaced for the forthcoming match. The entire stadium will be under CCTV surveillance so that each and every corner of the stadium could be monitored.”

On Friday, the ACA secretary along with police officials examined the ticket counters. Arrangements are in place to sell 5,000 tickets offline per day and the special counters will operate on Saturday as well, informed Gopinath Reddy. Those who have booked the tickets online, they need to redeem at the special counters before November 22.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X