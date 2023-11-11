Visakhapatnam: India & Bangladesh Navies undertake bilateral exercise

Visakhapatnam : The fourth edition of bilateral exercise between Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy ‘BONGOSAGAR-23’ and the fifth edition of coordinated patrol (CORPAT) by the two navies were conducted in the Northern Bay of Bengal. The exercise that continued till Thursday saw ships and aircraft from both the navies undertaking joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and subsequently conducting maritime exercises to enhance interoperability.

Indian Navy Ships Kuthar, Kiltan and maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) Dornier participated in the exercise along with Bangladesh Navy Ships Abu Bakr, Abu Ubaidah and MPA. The ships undertook communication drills, surface gun-shoots, tactical manoeuvres and other exercises that culminated with a steam past.

CORPAT-23 also included the maiden Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) drills conducted between the two navies wherein a search and rescue scenario at sea was exercised. Regular bilateral exercises and coordinated patrols aim at strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between the two navies. INS Kuthar is an indigenously built guided-missile corvette, whereas INS Kiltan is an indigenously built anti-submarine corvette. Both ships are part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based in Visakhapatnam which functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.