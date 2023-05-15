Visakhapatnam: India-Indonesia bilateral exercise 'Samudra Shakti-23' begins

Visakhapatnam: The indigenously designed and built anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kavaratti arrived at Batam, Indonesia to participate in the fourth edition of India-Indonesia bilateral exercise ‘Samudra Shakti-23.’

The exercise that began on Sunday will see the participation of an Indian Navy Dornier Maritime Patrol aircraft and Chetak helicopter. The Indonesian Navy will be represented by KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda, CN 235 Maritime Patrol Aircraft and AS565 Panther Helicopter.

Samudra Shakti is aimed at enhancing interoperability and mutual cooperation between both the navies.

The harbour phase of the exercise comprises cross deck visits, professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges, and sports fixtures, while the sea phase includes weapon firing, helicopter operations, anti-submarine warfare and air defence exercises and boarding operations. Samudra Shakti, scheduled to continue till May 19, will showcase the high level of interoperability between the two navies and their shared commitment towards peace and stability in the region.