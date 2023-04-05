Visakhapatnam: India-Sri Lanka bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-23 begins

Visakhapatnam: The 10th edition of India-Sri Lanka bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-23 is scheduled at Colombo. With an aim to enhance interoperability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices while jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations, SLINEX exercise which will continue till April 8 is being conducted in two phases.

They include the harbour phase which will continue till April 5 and a sea phase between April 6 and 8. The Indian Navy is represented by INS Kiltan, an indigenous Kamorta class ASW corvette and INS Savitri, an offshore patrol vessel.

The Sri Lanka Navy is represented by SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Sagara. Maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and Special Forces from both sides would also participate in the exercise. The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted off Visakhapatnam last March.

Professional, cultural and sporting events as also social exchanges are planned during the harbour phase to further bolster the bonds of friendship and camaraderie between both navies.