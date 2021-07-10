Visakhapatnam: Indoor stadium to come up at a cost of 20 crore

Visakhapatnam: An indoor stadium will be constructed with the support of local people, said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

Inaugurating a slew of development works in Bheemunipatnam constituency here on Friday, the Minister said the indoor stadium will be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Kommadi area. This apart, a convention hall, roads, drainage, drinking water facility and an Anganwadi centre will also come up in the area. Further, he mentioned that employment opportunities for the locals will be better if the stadium comes up.

During his visit, the Minister laid a foundation stone for various development works in Madhurawada. Also, a foundation stone was laid for the construction of cement roads and canals at a cost of Rs 39.95 lakh at R H colony in the 6th ward.

Similarly, a foundation stone was also laid for an urban primary health centre at a cost of Rs 80 lakh in Jakkarapalem. Meanwhile, the locals complained about land grabbing during the Minister's visit. Muttamsetti directed the authorities concerned to take stringent action against such persons.

GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, corporator M Priyanka, GVMC Zonal Commissioner Ramu, MRO Narasimha Murthy and others participated in the programme.