Visakhapatnam : INS Airavat reaches Jakarta with Covid relief supplies

Visakhapatnam : Indian Naval Ship Airavat arrived at the Port of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday carrying essential Covid-19 relief supplies.

The ship has brought five cryogenic containers containing 100 metric tonne (MT) liquid medical oxygen and 300 oxygen concentrators to support Indonesia in its fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

INS Airavat is a Landing Ship Tank (large) type of ship with a primary role to carry out amphibious operations and is capable of carrying multiple tanks, amphibious vehicles and other military cargo.

The ship is also deployed for HADR relief operations and has been a part of various relief efforts across the Indian ocean region.

India and Indonesia enjoy close cultural and commercial ties. Both countries have been working together in the maritime domain towards a safer Indo-Pacific. The navies regularly carry out joint naval exercises in the form of bilateral exercises and coordinated patrols.