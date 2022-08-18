Visakhapatnam: International Karate Championship to be held next year

Visakhapatnam: The International Karate Championship-CM Cup to be held at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 9 to 12 in 2023. It will increase the brand value of Visakhapatnam, said film actor Suman and NREDCAP chairman KK Raju.

Speaking at a press conference held here on Wednesday, KK Raju said the city was known for organising international sports competitions and the karate championship will help in enhancing the popularity of the port city further.

Film actor Suman said people should extend support to a sport like karate as it is useful for self-defence.

Later, a poster and trophy was unveiled by the guests. Vizag Journalists' Forum president Gantla Srinubabu and former deputy mayor Satyanarayana, among others, participated in the programme.