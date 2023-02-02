Visakhapatnam is suitable for capital

Srikakulam: AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram in a press conference here on Wednesday welcomed the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's announcement on Visakhapatnam as capital.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker said Visakhapatnam is absolutely suitable for executive and administrative capital of AP state. In the wake of prevailing situation across the nation on separatist movements, decentralised development is essential, he said.

TDP leaders are having no concern over poverty in North Coastal AP and Rayalaseema regions, they are working and fighting to protect interests of the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and realtors belonging to a particular caste, the Speaker alleged.

He also explained about recommendations of Sivarama Krishnan committee for equal development of all regions in the state to arrest separatist movements. Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas are more suitable for setting up a capital city here, he added.