Visakhapatnam: It deosn't matter who takes over steel plant, policies of all private companies are same

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee chairman Ch Narasinga Rao said on Wednesday that any 'trick' is the same to kill the hen and cook it and so is the same principle applied to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Sharing his views on the Tata steel showing interest in acquiring Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, he said inviting bids form legal advisory to assess the value of the steel plant even as the assets acquisition advisory postponed it thrice.

"In this backdrop, even without assessing the value of the plant, how could Tata show interest in acquiring RINL? It is nothing but diversion tactics," he mentioned.

According to Narasinga Rao, it does not make any difference which buyer acquires the plant. "But once it is decided to sell the plant to whoever may bid, we will resist the sale proposed by any private company. The policies of all private companies are the same.

Once it is sold to a private company, they will not implement reservations in recruitment and promotion that are constitutionally guaranteed," the committee chairman added.

Further, he stated that 90 per cent of the employment will be reduced and many jobs will become contractual and workers will be forced to stretch for 12 hours if the plant falls into the hands of a private operator.

"Till 2007, Tata Steel removed many benefits that were implemented in public sector industries. Once it takes over the plant, the workers' hardships will be unimaginable," pointed out Narasinga Rao. He stressed that workers must be aware of these tactics otherwise they will be trapped.

The committee members opposed the sale of the steel plant and said they will continue to fight collectively to safeguard the plant to continue its operation under the public sector.