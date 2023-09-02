Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath reaches out to accident victims on time

Visakhapatnam : IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath helped those who were seriously injured in a road accident and showcased humanity by getting them shifted to a hospital here on Friday by halting his convoy.

P Nageswara Rao and his nephew Sanjay belonging to Rajam village of Butchayyapeta mandal of Anakapalli district were travelling towards Visakhapatnam on a two-wheeler. The vehicle in which they were travelling lost control and hit the aluminum railing along the side of the road and fell down. Both of them were seriously injured in the incident.

Nageswara Rao and 10-year-old Sanjay were bleeding heavily. Meanwhile, Amarnath was returning to Visakhapatnam after completing a couple of programmes held in Anakapalli constituency. The minister saw the two accident victims bleeding on the road and got out of his vehicle. He approached the injured and shifted them to Lankelapalem CHC with the help of the police in one of his convoy vehicles.

The IT Minister instructed the medical officials to shift the injured to Visakhapatnam for better treatment after providing them first aid. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.