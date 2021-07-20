Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena demands new job calendar

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party activists staged a protest on Tuesday demanding the AP government to withdraw the recently released job calendar and release a new calendar.

The Jana Sena, led by state doctors' cell chairman Boddepalli Raghu and other leaders, decided to submit a representation to the district employment authorities. But police arrested them and shifted to V town police station.Speaking to the media, Raghu criticised for obstructing the masses who were going to meet the authorities to urge them to provide employment to the youth in a democratic manner. JSP leaders warned that their struggle will continue till 2.5 lakh jobs announced in the manifesto are created.

Later, Jana Sena leaders Shiva Shankar, Kona Tata Rao, Sundarpu Vijay Kumar and Usha Kiran raised slogans in front of the employment office.They submitted a representation to the authorities concerned.