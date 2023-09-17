Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: JCI week concludes
Visakhapatnam: Focusing on creating awareness about maintaining good health and wellbeing, sustainable cities and sanitation and ensuring no poverty and zero hunger, the weeklong ‘Jaithra’ JCI week celebrations came to a close.
The weeklong celebration hosted by Junior Chamber International (JCI) Visakha Valley also centred on building awareness about quality education and livelihood and brotherhood.
Marking the occasion, people from diverse backgrounds were felicitated.
They included lyricist Balla Vijay Kumar, retired Andhra University Professor and Lions Club member NVN Durga Rao, The Hans India, Visakhapatnam Bureau Chief Rani Devalla and young green warrior Gompa Sahithi.
Zone director (programmes) G Suresh, SDC member KV Rao, president of JCI Visakha Valley Amaresh, secretary and project chairperson Indraja, among others, attended.