Visakhapatnam: JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav demands probe into MP MVV Satyanarayana family’s kidnap case

Visakhapatnam : Jana Sena corporator P Murthy Yadav accused that the brand image of Visakhapatnam was damaged because of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana family’s kidnap case.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the corporator said a comprehensive investigation should be carried out by the CBI and ED into the kidnapping case so that facts would come to light.

MP’s wife, son and auditor G Venkateswara Rao (GV) were not abducted with money motive. He opined Murthy Yadav. He alleged that there was a settlement issue behind the kidnap. He mentioned that the episode of kidnapping explained by the police is raising several doubts.

The Jana Sena corporator said MP MVV Satyanarayana has cleverly issued a statement that he would not do any business in Visakhapatnam to mislead the kidnapping case. A year ago, the MP had made a similar statement during another land dispute and later he had taken up controversial projects like the CBCNC church project worth thousands of crores of rupees, he added.

Further, Murthy Yadav opined that the smart city does not need realtors like MVV, who once went to jail in a land grabbing case. He stated that the MP has a very bad reputation in the city as a person who is known to grab government lands and graveyards and settle disputed sites and construct apartments.

While MVV is trying to cause damage to the party and the government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging him by giving an appointment, the corporator pointed out.

He demanded that Central government agencies should investigate the land disputes of the MP and former chairman of Smart City Corporation GV. He also demanded the arrest of the real culprits in the kidnapping case so as to maintain law and order in Visakhapatnam.