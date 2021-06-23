Visakhapatnam: JSP corporators demand withdrawal of property tax hike

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party leaders demanded that the state government withdraw the decision of increasing property tax.

Staging a protest at the Gandhi statue here on Tuesday, party leaders demanded that the tax burden be avoided on the people.

The protest was led by Jana Sena corporators P Murthy Yadav, D Govind Reddy and B Vasantha Lakshmi. Speaking on this occasion, they said the YSRCP had given various assurances before the elections and revealed their 'true colour' after local elections.

Putting politics aside, YSRCP corporators should fight to withdraw house tax hike and the imposition of user charge, Jana Sena corporators demanded. At a time when people are having a hard time due to Covid-19 pandemic, taxes have to be reduced but the government is trying to impose an additional burden, the corporators said. Jana Sena leaders alleged that the YSRCP is giving the tax hike as a gift to Visakhapatnam people for electing 58 corporators in the local body elections. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the increased property tax and user charges.

Meanwhile, the AP Federation of RWAs (APFERWAS) Visakhapatnam demanded immediate withdrawal and cancellation of the draft notification proposing drastic increase in property tax.