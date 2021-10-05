Visakhapatnam: JSP opposes mortgaging government properties

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders staged a protest at the Telugu Talli statue at Maddilapalem junction against mortgaging government properties in the port city.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, JSP floor leader Peethala Murthy Yadav said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government had mortgaged 13 government lands and properties in Visakhapatnam city to raise funds to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore.

He criticised the YSRCP government for making the state debt-ridden in order to implement welfare schemes of 'Navaratnalu'.

The mortgaged properties in the city included Tahsildar office, government polytechnic college and other assets, he pointed out.

Murthy Yadav said valuable lands in Visakhapatnam city had already been privatised by the past governments and the funds were diverted to develop other cities.