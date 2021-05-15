Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Keep children hydrated, encourage indoor physical activity

Keep children hydrated, encourage indoor physical activity
x

Keep children hydrated, encourage indoor physical activity

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: With a growing intensity of Covid spread among children during the current wave, parents and caregivers are largely concerned and seek s...

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: With a growing intensity of Covid spread among children during the current wave, parents and caregivers are largely concerned and seek support on preventive measures to build immunity.

To tackle the crisis, Swechha School, an initiative by GITAM, conducted an hour-long webinar on 'Diet and nutrition tips to build child immunity' here on Saturday.

Chief nutrition consultant and founder of Starlite Nutrition and Wellness Centre Anjali Dange provided expert guidance to parents on nutritional choices and diet plan for their children. More than 40 participants attended the session.

The chief nutrition consultant further explained the importance of enhancing vitamins and mineral intake to build immunity through food items that are rich in Zinc, Iron, vitamin C and vitamin E.

The importance of including indoor physical activity for children and keeping a check on the portions of unhealthy foods were emphasised. To keep children hydrated and boost their energy, lemon juice with chia seeds and buttermilk with cooked oats were recommended.

Head of Administration of Swechha School Meenu Talasila said the institution will continue to conduct interactive sessions with professionals from different areas of expertise.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X