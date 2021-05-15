Visakhapatnam: Keep children hydrated, encourage indoor physical activity

Visakhapatnam: With a growing intensity of Covid spread among children during the current wave, parents and caregivers are largely concerned and seek support on preventive measures to build immunity.

To tackle the crisis, Swechha School, an initiative by GITAM, conducted an hour-long webinar on 'Diet and nutrition tips to build child immunity' here on Saturday.

Chief nutrition consultant and founder of Starlite Nutrition and Wellness Centre Anjali Dange provided expert guidance to parents on nutritional choices and diet plan for their children. More than 40 participants attended the session.

The chief nutrition consultant further explained the importance of enhancing vitamins and mineral intake to build immunity through food items that are rich in Zinc, Iron, vitamin C and vitamin E.

The importance of including indoor physical activity for children and keeping a check on the portions of unhealthy foods were emphasised. To keep children hydrated and boost their energy, lemon juice with chia seeds and buttermilk with cooked oats were recommended.

Head of Administration of Swechha School Meenu Talasila said the institution will continue to conduct interactive sessions with professionals from different areas of expertise.