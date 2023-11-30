Visakhapatnam: Key role of net zero targets stressed

Visakhapatnam : The global move towards net zero targets is combating climate change, stressed vice-chairman and managing director of NREDCAP S Ramana Reddy.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s strategic position to leverage opportunities and establish a green hydrogen economy in the state at the second edition of ENERCON-2023 event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry here on Wednesday, Reddy outlined the potential of green hydrogen production through renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emissions in the power sector and transportation, aligning with the Mission LiFE objectives.

With an aim to drive sustainable growth and global competitiveness, the CII organised the conference bringing industrial experts and leaders from various sectors to explore and promote energy efficiency in the industrial sector.

The government of Andhra Pradesh’s promotion of pumped storage hydro power projects (PSP) to balance variable renewable energy and meet peak power demands was highlighted at the event. Techno-commercial feasibility reports for 29 locations were prepared, estimating a potential of 33,240 MW and DPRs formulated for 20,900 MW in a phased manner.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD of APEPDCL Prudhvi Tej Immadi briefed about the increasing need for storage grids with the rise of renewable energy. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative aimed at linking the world to clean solar energy. Mr. Immadi mentioned the installation of smart meters across industrial units, commercial ventures, and government offices to enhance energy audit capabilities and curb power theft.

Chairman of Sunrise CSP India Pvt Ltd Deepak Gadhia spoke about the introduction of BIGDISH, the world’s largest and most efficient solar concentrator, to India. With a diameter of 25 meters, it focuses sunlight onto a receiver, reaching temperatures of 1,700 degrees Celsius. This solar boiler generates steam for various applications, playing a pivotal role in decarbonisation efforts to combat climate change, he explained.

Stating that the platform is a significant step towards making Indian industries energy-efficient and globally competitive, vice-chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh Dr V Murali Krishna said, “We have collaborated with energy-intensive sectors to create sectoral benchmarks for energy efficiency. CII’s ‘net zero movement’ is crucial to strengthen sustainability efforts in the country.”

Vice-chairman of CII Southern Gujarat zone, CMD of Steamhouse Vishal S Budhia said, “Allocating resources to research and development for efficient fossil fuel utilisation is crucial. Discouraging investments in fossil fuel-based technologies hinders progress in R&D efforts.”

The panel discussions and sessions during the event underscored collaborative efforts needed to overcome challenges in energy efficiency, sustainable energy transitions, technological enhancement and adoption of automation, control, and digitalisation for energy-efficient operations.