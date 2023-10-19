Visakhapatnam: Killo Aswini says winning national award sets new targets

Visakhapatnam : Killo Aswini, a tribal woman from Kappada, Pedabayalu mandal in ASR district says it’s the most memorable moment for her to receive the ‘Flavour of India-The Fine Cup Award 2023’.

Presented by the International Coffee Organisation in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at the World Coffee Conference (WCC) held last month in Bengaluru, she bagged the national award in the best washed Arabica for the harvest year 2022-23 category. This is the first time that the coffee grown by Aswini won an award at the WCC.

Belonging to the Kodhu tribe, she could not continue her academic years beyond Class V for various reasons. But her knowledge in coffee plantation and the stages it takes to convert the ripe cherries into beans appear to be immense. When asked how it feels like receiving a national award? “I received it at a time when I least expected it. But getting recognised for our hard work has its own merits. It pushes us to work even better and set new targets,” admits Aswini.

Carrying a basket on her shoulders, she heads to the coffee field that stretches up to 1.5 acres with her husband Killo Gasanna in tow to produce close to 200-kg of Arabica coffee. “A great deal of expertise is required to invest in making the humble coffee beans from planting to brewing. Each stage of the process needs a certain skill. Today, we feel proud that coffee farmers in the hamlet seek suggestions from us before proceeding with the plantation and incorporating harvesting techniques,” says Gasanna with a tinge of pride.

From harvesting to pulping the cherries, soaking them overnight to washing well and sun-drying in large beds, the couple takes extreme care in each step of the process. The Arabica variety is quite popular for its distinct flavour and irresistible aroma. “It has a huge demand in the market,” says Gasanna, hoping to garner support from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to a large section of coffee farmers in making their presence felt in the world conferences so that they too would get recognised at global platforms.

Of the 1,784 coffee samples received for the fifth World Coffee Conference, 134 were received from different parts of Andhra Pradesh. However, Killo Aswini received the top prize in the best washed Arabica category .