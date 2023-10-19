Live
- Border Security Force Jawan Commits Suicide After Learning About His Wife's Suicide In Jammu & Kashmir
- Bhagavath Kesari Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: #BhagavanthKesari kicks off with a tremendous WOM
- PL First Cut – Astral Ltd Q2FY24
- Action unlikely on PCB's complaint on crowd behaviour
- Leo Twitter Review: Huge positive response from the audience
- Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against BRS Members To Privileges Committee
- Leo Movie OTT Platform and Streaming Date Fixed
- OnePlus Pad Go set to go on sale on October 20: Price, Offers and more
- Congress Bus Yatra will not have any impact in Telangana, says KTR
- Vijayawada: APCRDA removes unauthorised layouts in Surampalli
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Killo Aswini says winning national award sets new targets
Killo Aswini says that awards and recognition aid in pushing her boundaries
Visakhapatnam : Killo Aswini, a tribal woman from Kappada, Pedabayalu mandal in ASR district says it’s the most memorable moment for her to receive the ‘Flavour of India-The Fine Cup Award 2023’.
Presented by the International Coffee Organisation in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at the World Coffee Conference (WCC) held last month in Bengaluru, she bagged the national award in the best washed Arabica for the harvest year 2022-23 category. This is the first time that the coffee grown by Aswini won an award at the WCC.
Belonging to the Kodhu tribe, she could not continue her academic years beyond Class V for various reasons. But her knowledge in coffee plantation and the stages it takes to convert the ripe cherries into beans appear to be immense. When asked how it feels like receiving a national award? “I received it at a time when I least expected it. But getting recognised for our hard work has its own merits. It pushes us to work even better and set new targets,” admits Aswini.
Carrying a basket on her shoulders, she heads to the coffee field that stretches up to 1.5 acres with her husband Killo Gasanna in tow to produce close to 200-kg of Arabica coffee. “A great deal of expertise is required to invest in making the humble coffee beans from planting to brewing. Each stage of the process needs a certain skill. Today, we feel proud that coffee farmers in the hamlet seek suggestions from us before proceeding with the plantation and incorporating harvesting techniques,” says Gasanna with a tinge of pride.
From harvesting to pulping the cherries, soaking them overnight to washing well and sun-drying in large beds, the couple takes extreme care in each step of the process. The Arabica variety is quite popular for its distinct flavour and irresistible aroma. “It has a huge demand in the market,” says Gasanna, hoping to garner support from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to a large section of coffee farmers in making their presence felt in the world conferences so that they too would get recognised at global platforms.
Of the 1,784 coffee samples received for the fifth World Coffee Conference, 134 were received from different parts of Andhra Pradesh. However, Killo Aswini received the top prize in the best washed Arabica category .