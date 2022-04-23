Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam special passenger train flagged off

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the demand of the public in the region, East Coast Railway has decided to run Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam (train No. 08538/08537) daily passenger special train from Saturday.

The maiden run of the train was flagged off by Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw from Koraput railway station.

Speaking to the media, the Railway Minister said the dream project connecting Junagarh with Bhadrachalam via Nawarangapur and Malkangiri would be launched shortly.

The rail connectivity not only enhances travelling facilities but also acts as a catalyst for socioeconomic development of the region, he added.

The regular train services of Visakhapatnam- Koraput (08538) train will commence from Saturday and Koraput- Visakhapatnam (08537) train will commence from Sunday.

The inaugural run of the special train was witnessed by Sharad Srivastava, Divisional Railway Manager of East Coast Railway Anup Satpathy, Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal and officials from Railway Board, East Coast Railway.