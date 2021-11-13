Visakhapatnam: Lammasingi resort project picks up pace

Visakhapatnam: After a long time, work for the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) resorts at Lammasingi picks up pace.

Known as Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh and admired for the chilly weather and picturesque locale, the corporation intends to develop cottages and a restaurant at the premises to attract more tourists.

Though the Rs 3.5-crore project was mooted four years back, it did not move forward for various reasons, including fund constraints, non-payment of bills to contractors, lack of workers and the corona pandemic. However, with the corona virus cases on the wane followed by the travel relaxations, the APTDC officials are hopeful that the project is likely to get completed in a month or two.

Initially, a detailed project report (DPR) was readied for Rs 5 crore. "Keeping the fund constraints in view, the cost has been revised to Rs 3.5 crore. Currently, four-tented accommodation has been readied at the premises. The existing space of 25,000 sq ft at the main block will be utilised and another eight VIP suites and three more cottages will be added to the campus," says K Ramana, Regional Director of APTDC. With this, the number of cottages that will be made available at the resorts would reach 15. This apart, a full-fledged restaurant would be facilitated at the venue.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao exhorted the officials to ready an action plan to speed up the project. When Chief Executive Officer of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority S Satyanarayana paid a visit to Visakhapatnam a month back, he laid emphasis on speeding up the project as the peak season was about to begin.

Based on the response received, the tourism officials say, an expansion plan of 20 cottages that comprise 40 rooms would be made at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. Landscaping, viewpoint kiosks on the hilltop, approach roads connecting the resort directly and a gym, among a host of other amenities form a part of the proposal.

Lammasingi is the most sought-after tourist destination for nature lovers. But lack of facilities often cause inconvenience to the tourists visiting the place.

Once the APTDC project gets grounded, tourist footfalls are expected to soar in Lammasingi where temperature drops to zero degree Celsius during winter season.