Visakhapatnam: Less than 50% turn up in schools on Day 1

Visakhapatnam: Despite the drizzle, students visited schools in Visakhapatnam on Monday as the gates opened for them after a long gap.

Carrying umbrellas and wearing masks, they were stopped at the entrance of the campus to sanitise their hands and check temperature through thermal scanning.

As decided, each section included 20 students. However, the new infrastructure at the campus turned out to be a surprising factor for the students as they were seated on colorful benches amid bright classrooms.

Meanwhile, teachers created awareness on following health protocols before the commencement of the classes and they also distributed Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students.

According to the educational department officials, less than 50 per cent of students attended schools on the day one of the reopening.

Some of the parents are still worried about sending their wards to schools, while others did not send due to unfavorable weather conditions, opine teachers.

Those who came to the school with health issues like fever, headache, cold were asked to return home.

Meanwhile, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari paid a visit to MGM High School at Daba gardens.

She expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of the management to clean the classrooms in the school. She questioned the headmaster that how parents can send their wards to school if the classrooms were maintained like this.

However, in many schools across the district, unclean classrooms and parts of the premises turned out to be an inconvenient factor for the students.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao visited Chandrampalem High School and said the education sector in Andhra Pradesh is going through a major shift.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to enhance the quality of education in order to provide a bright future for the students. Later, he gave away Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students of the school.